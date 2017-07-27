sprite-preloader
WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554  
Aktie:
27.07.2017 | 12:46
PR Newswire

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, July 27

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"): 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326

Interim Dividend

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced an interim dividend of 9.05p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2017. The dividend will be paid on 24 August 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 4 August 2017. The ex-dividend date is 3 August 2017.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact David Holland, Tel 0131 220 0733)

27 July 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire