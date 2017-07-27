

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Thursday as oil paused after an overnight rally, the Fed's dovish policy statement sent pound higher and AstraZeneca said its treatment for lung cancer did not show as much progress as expected.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 2 points or 0.02 percent at 7,450 in late opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.



AstraZeneca slumped nearly 16 percent after suffering a setback to its new lung cancer drug.



Lloyds Banking fell 2.2 percent as its first-half profit missed estimates due to charges relating to payment protection insurance claims.



Mining giant Glencore dropped 1.3 percent after cutting its full-year output targets.



Royal Bank of Scotland shares were little changed after the European Commission accepted a government plan to free the bank from an obligation to sell its Williams & Glyn division.



Smith & Nephew shares rallied 2 percent. The medical technology firm affirmed its 2017 growth target after reporting a 17 percent rise in half-year pretax profit.



Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, soared 6.7 percent after a share buyback announcement.



Thomas Cook shares climbed 3.6 percent. The travel firm backed its full-year guidance after narrowing its third-quarter loss before tax.



Anglo American advanced 3.7 percent. The company resumed dividend payments six months early after reporting a surge in first-half profit.



British American Tobacco rose over 1 percent on reporting higher first-half sales and profits, helped by a weaker pound.



