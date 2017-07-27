

27 July 2017



The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information.



Ecovista PLC ('Ecovista' or the 'Company')



Market Update Ecovista PLC have agreed to sell its fully owned subsidiary Willow Cottages Limited which owns No 2 Willow Cottage and the adjoining land near to Stansted airport for the sum of £400,000. Willow Cottage was sold at book value of £400,000.



The company will use the proceeds of this sale to continue its investment policy of acquiring property with a view to obtain planning to enhance value and to develop further properties.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.



Louise Stokely ECOVISTA Plc Tel: +44 (0) 1279 654151



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ecovista Plc via GlobeNewswire



B0W5NJR26



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX