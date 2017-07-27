

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $203.02 million, or $0.96 per share. This was higher than $181.99 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $2.39 billion. This was up from $2.33 billion last year.



Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $203.02 Mln. vs. $181.99 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.96 vs. $0.84 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $2.39 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84- $0.87 Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 - $3.70



