

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $355 million, or $1.56 per share. This was up from $258 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $912 million. This was up from $753 million last year.



Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $355 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.6% -EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $1.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q2): $912 Mln vs. $753 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 to $5.55 Full year revenue guidance: $3.450 - $3.525 Bln



