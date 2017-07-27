SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. ("MTBC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that it is revising upward its revenue guidance for 2017.

"We're very pleased to see our revenue growth outpace our initial full year revenue guidance," said Mahmud Haq, MTBC's Chairman and CEO. He continued, "Having also achieved our highest adjusted EBITDA as a public company during the second quarter of 2017, we anticipate a remarkable year of achievement for MTBC."

The Company is revising its guidance for full year 2017 revenue from a range of approximately $30 to $31 million to a range of approximately $31 to $32 million, which represents growth of 27% to 31% over 2016 revenue. The Company reaffirms its guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 to $2.5 million for full year 2017.

MTBC's forward-looking financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017, with an upward adjustment for revenue, is as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2017 Forward-Looking Guidance ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Prior Guidance Revised Guidance ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $30 - $31 million $31 - $32 million ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA $2.0 - $2.5 million $2.0 - $2.5 million ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Conference Call Information

MTBC management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 3, 2017, to discuss the first half 2017 results. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under Events & Presentations at ir.mtbc.com or by dialing 412-317-5131 and referencing "MTBC Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call."

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call at the same link. An audio replay can also be accessed by dialing 412-317-0088 and providing access code 10110213.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

