Kryptonite 1 plc - Investments

Kryptonite 1 Plc

("Kryptonite 1" or the "Company")

Investments

Kryptonite 1 is pleased to announce that the Company has invested USD100 000 in the Initial Coin Offering ("ICO") of the Omisego Project ("Omisego"), for 365,199 Omisego tokens. Omisego, which has successfully raised a total of USD25 million through the ICO, seeks to coordinate payment processors, payment gateways and financial institutions, by enabling the decentralised exchange of assets on a public blockchain at a high volume and a low cost. The Ethereum based Omisego network is being developed to allow people to perform payments, remittances, payroll deposit, asset management and trading in a completely decentralised and inexpensive way.

The Company also announces that it has taken part in a pre-ICO token offering of the Insurex Platform ("Insurex"). The Company has invested USD200,000 for 365,199 Insurex tokens at a discount of 60% to the ICO price. The Insurex team has since gone on to successfully raise a total of USD 7million. The Insurex Platform is a marketplace for insurers, reinsurers and brokers to trade insurance products. They intend to use blockchain technology to streamline the downstream processes forprograms, policies, premiums and claims. Insurance is a major vertical set for disruption by blockchain technology and Insurex will provide the platform where all areas of the industry can come together and participate with all the benefits this technology can bring.

The Company has also invested USD 100,000 for 441,321 tokens and 66,198 bonus tokens in a pre-ICO token offering of the Agrello project ("Agrello"). Agrello aims to build an Artificial Intelligence powered interface that helps users create and manage smart contracts on the blockchain. Users can create their own smart contacts using a 'drag-and-drop' interface to customise the terms of pre-defined templates, such as rental agreements. For existing conventional contracts, Agrello will employ 'text-to-code' compilers to read conventional legalese and convert it into the Agrello markup language which then interacts with 'Solidity', the smart contract language of Ethereum.

George McDonough, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "We continue to support fascinating projects with strong teams and technology. We are also successfully participating in a higher number of projects at the pre-ICO stage, where we can be placed amongst the select few that gain a bonus for early support. Overall we are very excited at the way the portfolio is taking shape."

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

-ENDS-

Contact Details:

Kryptonite 1 Plc

Stephen Corran

+44 (0)16 2467 6716

scorran@bridgewaters.co.im

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7469 0930