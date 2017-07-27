

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $32.95 million, or $0.70 per share. This was higher than $23.42 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $139.16 million. This was up from $120.11 million last year.



Blucora Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $32.95 Mln. vs. $23.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.70 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q2): $139.16 Mln vs. $120.11 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.24 - -$0.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $88.8 - $91.3 Mln



