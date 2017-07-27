Shopify Stock PriceShopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is in one of the most unique positions in the stock market. On the one hand, it is not a flashy company with some huge consumer device, and neither does it have a particularly high profile compared to many other tech companies. On the other hand, it's quite possibly one of the most exciting investment opportunities on the market. Between the skyrocketing Shopify stock price, the Amazon partnership and eBay partnership, and otherwise a whole bevy of positive Shopify stock news, there's good reason to believe that the good times will keep rolling for the Canadian tech company.Okay, let me take a step back and.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...