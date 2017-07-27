

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) reported second-quarter after-tax economic adjusted net income per unit of $0.89 compared to $0.23, prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter Total Management, Monitoring and Transaction Fees, Net was $365.16 million compared to $262.11 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $309.72 million for the quarter.



