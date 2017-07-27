

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Thursday said it expects third-quarter RASM growth to be approximately one percent.



The Company currently expects its third quarter 2017 available seat miles or ASMs to increase in the four to five percent range and its fourth quarter 2017 ASMs to increase in the one to two percent range, compared with the same year-ago periods.



While the Company has not finalized its 2018 capacity plans, it currently estimates year-over-year ASM growth to be less than four percent in the first half of 2018. The company also expects full year 2018 ASM growth to be less than its 2016 year-over-year ASM growth of 5.7 percent.



Based on current cost trends, the Company estimates third quarter 2017 unit costs, excluding fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing expense, will increase in the two to three percent range, year-over-year.



The Company expects fourth quarter 2017 unit costs to be in line with year-ago levels.



