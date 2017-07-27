

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $548 million, or $1.23 per share. This was higher than $503 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $22.25 billion. This was up from $19.58 billion last year.



Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $548 Mln. vs. $503 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $1.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $22.25 Bln vs. $19.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.6%



