

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Thursday as oil paused after an overnight rally, the Fed's dovish policy statement sent euro and pound higher, and earnings proved to be a mixed bag.



Investors ignored survey data from market research group GfK, which showed that German consumer confidence is set to strengthen in August. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 10.8 from 10.6 in July.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 382.57 in late opening deals after rising half a percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was losing half a percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were marginally higher in choppy trade.



AstraZeneca slumped nearly 16 percent in London after suffering a setback to its new lung cancer drug.



Nestle lost 1 percent after the Swiss food company reported lower sales during the first half of the year ahead of a strategy revamp this year.



Deutsche Bank shares tumbled 3.6 percent. The German lender reported a 10 percent decline in second-quarter revenue owing to a negative impact from the tightening of spreads on its own debt.



Deutsche Boerse slumped 4.1 percent on reporting a 4 percent drop in second-quarter profits.



Aerospace and defense company Airbus fell 4 percent as it reported a 34 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower plane deliveries.



ArcelorMittal advanced 1.6 percent after the world's biggest steelmaker raised its outlook for global steel demand.



Allianz rallied 1.4 percent after the German insurer reported solid second-quarter earnings and sounded confident of hitting its full-year targets.



Schneider Electric jumped 4 percent. The French power-equipment supplier raised its full-year guidance and said it was buying automatic transfer switch maker Asco Power Technologies for $1.25 billion in an all-cash deal.



Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, soared 6.7 percent after a share buyback announcement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX