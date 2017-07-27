sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,026 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0JEF8 ISIN: GB00B0VP0707 Ticker-Symbol: W1G 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WORK GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WORK GROUP PLC
WORK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WORK GROUP PLC0,0260,00 %