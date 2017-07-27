Global Tracking-as-a-service Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Digicore Holdings, Trimble, Verizon Enterprise Solutions & Zebra

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global tracking as a service to grow at a CAGR of 27.58% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Tracking as A Service 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is upsurge in use of mobile technology. Enterprises have been using mobile technologies to manage their supply chains and distribution systems in domestic and international markets. Mobility in cold chain management systems is seeing innovation in terms of wireless connectivity, advancements in M2M communication systems, application development, and platform integration.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need to improve fleet operator efficiency. Fleet management is a complex operational process in supply chain management. Fleet managers require holistic IT systems that can help to track shipments and consignments. Tracking-as-a-service solutions enhance the operation of logistics by providing real-time information of vehicles and personnel. Intelligent fleet management solutions, engineered with advanced technologies (such as concurrent GPS-based telematics and front-end intelligent and web-based management software), are gaining ground in global markets.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limited control given to customers. The ultimate objective of electronic tracking is to gain information on real-time positions of a person or an object. Electronic tracking services (ETS) require real-time GPS/GSM tracking. Certain service providers are using GPS tracking technologies to collect real-time data through cloud-based platforms wherein cloud infrastructure is monitored, managed, and owned by the service provider. Customers that use such services need not worry about managing complex processes and backend infrastructure in the cloud.

Key vendors



Digicore Holdings (Inseego)

Trimble

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Zebra



Other prominent vendors



AssetTrackr

Asset Panda

AT&T

Ekahau

Geotab

Globalstar

Honeywell

I.D. Systems

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by category



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



