

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc (LLL) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $202 million, or $2.54 per share. This was higher than $147 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $2.73 billion. This was up from $2.66 billion last year.



L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $202 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.4% -EPS (Q2): $2.54 vs. $1.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.1% -Analysts Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q2): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.65 - $8.85 Full year revenue guidance: $10.80 - $11.00 Bln



