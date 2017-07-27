

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $671 million, or $0.71 per share. This was up from $576 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $7.67 billion. This was up from $7.60 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $671 Mln. vs. $576 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.4% -Revenue (Q3): $7.67 Bln vs. $7.60 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.86 to $0.88 Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.62



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX