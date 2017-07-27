

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) on Thursday said it narrowed fiscal 2017 earnings per share guidance to $2.82 to $3.12 from previously expected $2.80 to $3.20.



Further, the company increased adjusted earnings per share guidance to $5.40 to $5.55 from previously expected $5.10 to $5.30.



The company increased outlook for total revenues to $3.45 billion to $3.53 billion, from previously expected $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $5.33 per share on revenues of $3.47 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Ludwig Hantson, Chief Executive Officer of Alexion, said, 'Alexion delivered strong performance in the second quarter of 2017.... Our strategy for the next phase of growth will focus on our strengths to deliver sustainable long-term performance and increased value for shareholders. We will achieve this by growing our rare disease business, leveraging our expertise in complement, pursuing disciplined business development to expand the pipeline, and taking steps to optimize our infrastructure and operating model.'



