

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.28 billion, or $0.85 per share. This was up from $2.22 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $16.08 billion. This was down from $16.10 billion last year.



Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.28 Bln. vs. $2.22 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $16.08 Bln vs. $16.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.1%



