

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Company (RTN) announced, for 2017, the company now expects EPS from Continuing Operations in the range of $7.35 - $7.50, up from prior guidance range of $7.25 - $7.40. Net Sales are now expected to be between $25.1 - $25.6 billion compared to prior guidance range of $24.9 - $25.4 billion.



Second quarter EPS from continuing operations was $1.89 compared to $2.41 in the second quarter 2016. Second quarter 2017 EPS from continuing operations included a $0.09 charge associated with the early retirement of debt. Net sales for the second quarter 2017 was $6.3 billion, up 4.2 percent compared to $6.0 billion in the second quarter 2016.



