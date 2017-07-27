ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Board Committee Change

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces that Catherine Hughes, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from July 26, 2017. Roberto Setubal, appointed a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from October 1, 2017, has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee with effect from this date.
Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees is as follows:
|COMMITTEE
|MEMBERSHIP
Audit Committee
|Euleen Goh (Chair)
Gerard Kleisterlee
Roberto Setubal [A]
Linda Stuntz
Gerrit Zalm
Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee
|Hans Wijers (Chair)
Guy Elliott
Sir Nigel Sheinwald
Nomination and Succession Committee
|Charles Holliday (Chair)
Guy Elliott
Linda Stuntz
Hans Wijers
Remuneration Committee
|Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Sir Nigel Sheinwald
Gerrit Zalm
[A] With effect from October 1, 2017
July 27, 2017
Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
