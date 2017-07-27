ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Board Committee Change

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces that Catherine Hughes, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from July 26, 2017. Roberto Setubal, appointed a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from October 1, 2017, has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee with effect from this date.

Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees is as follows:

COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP



Audit Committee Euleen Goh (Chair)

Gerard Kleisterlee

Roberto Setubal [A]

Linda Stuntz

Gerrit Zalm

Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee Hans Wijers (Chair)

Guy Elliott

Sir Nigel Sheinwald

Nomination and Succession Committee Charles Holliday (Chair)

Guy Elliott

Linda Stuntz

Hans Wijers

Remuneration Committee Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)

Catherine Hughes

Sir Nigel Sheinwald

Gerrit Zalm

[A] With effect from October 1, 2017

July 27, 2017

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

