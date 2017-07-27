Power Rental Market Worth 20.64 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Power Rental Market, By Fuel (Diesel, Gas, Dual Fuel, and HFO), Power Rating, End-Users (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Shipping), Application (Peak Shaving, Base Load, and Standby), and Region-Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the Power Rental Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 13.73 Billion in 2017 to a projected USD 20.64 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.49%, from 2017 to 2022. The significant growth in the global market is driven by increasing power demand, a lack of power infrastructure, and the revamping of old transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 92 Market Data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 195 Pages and in-depth TOC of the "Power Rental Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/rental-power-generation-market-744.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Utilities: The largest Power Rental Market, by end-user

The Power Rental Market in this report has been classified, based on end-user, into utilities, oil & gas, mining, construction, manufacturing, events, shipping, and others. The utilities segment is expected to account for the largest market size, in terms of value, in 2017. Utilities include power plants that are owned and operated by multiple utility companies or by governments. Utility providers, with the help of distribution lines, deliver energy from power plants to homes and businesses across various countries. Permanent power plants typically require large capital investments. The demand for reliable economic power has led to the need to operate these systems at full capacity and at lower costs, worldwide.

Local grids lack reliable supply, mainly due to a lack of or poor transmission networks in regions such as Africa and Asia-Pacific. Unreliable supply from a local grid or limited access to the main transmission network may prohibit the delivery of electricity required for users to sustain production and operations. In such cases, there is a high demand for generators as users limit their use of traditional power grids. Hence, there is a continuous demand for power rental solutions from power plants to ensure continued power supply. Utility companies use rental generators mainly during peak demand periods.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=744

"The gas generators segment is expected to dominate the Power Rental Market, by fuel type"

The gas generators segment is estimated to be the fastest growing Power Rental Market, by fuel type, in 2017. Gas generators run mainly on natural gas and can be found in different sizes, ranging from portable to industrial. They are more efficient and cleaner than diesel generators, thus, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They are mostly used for light duty applications, such as supplying electricity for residential purposes.

"North America: The leading Power Rental Market"

The North American market is expected to lead the Power Rental Market during the forecast period. There is a huge increase in the demand for electricity in North America and the power sector in the region is facing challenges such as meeting energy efficiency targets and adhering to federal carbon policies. The macroeconomic factors influencing the Power Rental Market in North America include increases in infrastructure development and the demand for power from the utilities, oil & gas, industrial, construction, and mining sectors. The Power Rental Market in North America is competitive with players such as Cummins, Inc., Caterpillar, Inc., and United Rentals, Inc. headquartered in the region.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=744

To provide an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the leading players in the Power Rental Market, such as Caterpillar, Inc. (U.S.), Aggreko, PLC (U.K.), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), United Rentals, Inc. (U.S.), and APR Energy, PLC (U.S.). The leading players are trying to gain footholds in the markets in developing countries and have been adopting various strategies to increase their market shares.

Browse Related Reports:

Diesel Generators Market by Application (Standby Power, Peak Shaving, Prime or Continuous Power), by Power Rating (0-100 kVA, 100-350 kVA, 350-1000 kVA, above 1000 kVA), by End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) & by Region - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/diesel-generators-market-163671714.html

Generator Sales Market by Type (Diesel, Gas), Application (Standby, Peak Shaving, Continuous Power), Power Rating (<100, 100-350, 351-1,000, >1,000 kVA), End-User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/generator-sales-market-47544335.html

Subscribe Reports from Energy and Power Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets