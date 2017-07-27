The company's devices will be used for the Mafraq I and Mafraq II projects, which are being developed by Fotowatio.

ABB, the Switzerland-headquartered power electronics company, announced it was selected to provide inverters for two PV projects totaling 102 MW (AC) that Spanish solar project developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), a unit of UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, is constructing in Jordan.

ABB said it will supply 62 central inverters of the 2 MVA outdoor type, 30 ...

