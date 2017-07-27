Overall, 11 similar proposals for PV and hydropower projects of up to 2 MW have been filed to date by the Albanian Ministry of Energy and Industry.

The Albanian Ministry of Energy and Industry has received two more proposals for PV projects with a capacity of up to 2 MW. The projects, which will likely compete in the country's solar energy auction that was announced by the government in May, will add to 11 similar proposals for PV and hydropower projects of up to 2 MW that have been filed to date by the ministry.

A first project was submitted by the local company Inside Computer System Sh.P.K. The plant is planned to be located ...

