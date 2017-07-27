

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $681.18 million, or $1.58 per share. This was higher than $570.46 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $1.66 billion. This was up from $1.44 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $681.18 Mln. vs. $570.46 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.58 vs. $1.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.8% -Revenue (Q2): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX