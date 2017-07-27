

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) announced the company now expects fiscal 2017 EPS in the range of $8.65 to $8.85, up from prior outlook range of $8.50 to $8.70. Net sales are now anticipated in the range of $10.80 to $11.00 billion compared to prior guidance range of $10.75 to $10.95 billion.



Second-quarter EPS from continuing operations was $2.54 as compared to $1.88, prior year. The 2017 second quarter included a pre-tax gain of $42 million ($26 million after-tax, or $0.33 per share) in connection with the sale of the company's property in San Carlos, California. Net sales increased 3% to $2.7 billion.



