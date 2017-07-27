

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $518 million, or $1.00 per share. This was up from $480 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $3.49 billion. This was up from $3.38 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $518 Mln. vs. $480 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.91 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $3.49 Bln vs. $3.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX