

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (CLF) released a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $31.8 million, or $0.11 per share. This was higher than $12.8 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $569.3 million. This was up from $496.2 million last year.



Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



