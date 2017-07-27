

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $9.88 million, or $0.28 per share. This was higher than $7.50 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $249.36 million. This was up from $242.10 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $9.88 Mln. vs. $7.50 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q2): $249.36 Mln vs. $242.10 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%



