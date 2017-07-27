

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second-quarter surged to $4.36 billion or $1.07 per share from $702 million or $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year.



Adjusted earnings per share, which excluded a net gain from the sale of certain data centers and severance charges and acquisition and integration-related charges primarily associated with Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo's operating business, were $0.96 compared with $0.94 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The prior year result included impacts from a work stoppage and excluded special items related to pension and benefit re-measurement, a gain on the sale of local landline businesses, early debt redemption and tender offers.



Total consolidated operating revenues in second-quarter 2017 were $30.55 billion, compared to $30.53 billion in the prior year. On a comparable basis excluding divestitures and acquisitions consolidated revenues declined 2.0 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $29.91 billion for the quarter.



Verizon expects full-year 2017 consolidated revenues, on an organic basis, to be fairly consistent with 2016, with improvement in wireless service revenue and equipment revenue trends; also, full-year 2017 consolidated adjusted EPS trends to be similar to consolidated revenue trends.



Consolidated capital spending for 2017 are expected to be in the range of $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion.



