PORTLAND, ME -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- ListenTrust, a bilingual contact center and veteran in the nonprofit industry, will meet with nonprofits to introduce the company rebrand at the 2017 Bridge Conference, August 2-4, 2017. The company will be presenting expanded services in English and Spanish, as well as the new company name and logo, to nonprofits looking to engage with a strategic call center for cause-marketing and development campaigns.

ListenTrust has been working in the nonprofit industry for more than ten years, managing marketing and fundraising campaigns for different types of nonprofits. During that time, the company has managed inbound donation calls for various organizations and advocacy groups such as Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®, TeletonUSA, Save the Children, and other prominent names in the nonprofit space. Within the next month, ListenTrust is excited to announce new campaign launches for two additional well-known organizations as well.

"Our ongoing work with various nonprofits has been extremely meaningful to us and is something we have excelled at for many amazing causes over the years. Together with our clients, we are implementing the best tactics for reaching the right donors and improving the value of each donor for the organization," said Randall Anderson, Chief Operations Officer at ListenTrust. "The nonprofits we work with benefit from the extensive experience and detailed attention our agents provide, which help obtain positive results for each campaign."

Executives, managers and agents at ListenTrust recognize the importance for nonprofits to engage with donors on a personal level. ListenTrust's call center agents are trained on how to build a trusting relationship with each caller which helps increase successful recurring donations, as well as additional one-time donations for nonprofit clients. In side by side tests, ListenTrust outperformed a prominent nonprofit client's other call center solution, delivering nearly 200% more recurring monthly donations and additional one-time donations.

A significant campaign for ListenTrust has been the work they do each year for TeletonUSA, the world's largest private medical unit and rehabilitation center for children. Since 2013, ListenTrust has taken over 220,000 incoming donation calls helping TeletonUSA earn over $6.1 million.

About ListenTrust

ListenTrust is the leading bilingual contact center for English and Spanish agent services with a focus on strengthening the person-to-person connection to improve a customer's experience with a client's brand. Headquartered in Portland, Maine and operating in Mexico, the company employs over 800 agents and provides businesses with contact center services to reach consumers in the United States, Mexico and other countries in Latin America.

ListenTrust offers clients a broad range of services, including inbound and outbound sales, nonprofit fundraising, customer service and lead generation, whether by phone, email, chat or text. Additionally, ListenTrust provides campaign planning, script development and production services in both English and Spanish. With a focus on measurement, training and sales psychology, ListenTrust creates positive interactions with its clients and their customers to maximize revenue and convert them into brand advocates. For more information, please visit ListenTrust.com.

