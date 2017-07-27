

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $292.9 million, or $0.66 per share. This was down from $313.8 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $3.06 billion. This was up from $2.90 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $292.9 Mln. vs. $313.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.69 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $3.06 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%



