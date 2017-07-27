Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are CEVA Logistics, GEFCO, APL Logistics & Sevatas

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global finished vehicles logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing focus on logistics optimization. The global finished vehicles logistics market is focusing increasingly on the optimization of logistics costs. The European Commission, in 2015, launched the Digital Transport and Logistics Forum (DTLF) for the digitalization of transport and logistics to optimize the logistics cost. It is observed that an optimized logistics can reduce the overall logistics cost from 30% to 20%.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing investments in the automotive industry. The global finished vehicles logistics market is growing because of increasing investments in the global automotive industry. The R&D investment in this industry is increasing and is expected to grow at a rate of more than 4% during the forecast period. This will drive innovations in the automotive industry, which will further help in the growth of the global finished vehicles logistics market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is vehicle damage during transportation. The global finished vehicles logistics market is constrained due to the damages that occur during the transportation of finished vehicles. Damages primarily occur in large, fragile vehicle components like windscreen glasses and body panels. Also, damages occur due to long distance transportations. In Europe, the damage claims account for more than 30% of the overall vehicle claims. In Europe, more than $160 million is spent every year to deal with the damages of finished vehicles, impacting the overall logistics cost and causing a delay in the final delivery.



Key vendors



CEVA Logistics

GEFCO

APL Logistics

Sevatas



Other prominent vendors



Jack Cooper

OMSAN Logistics

Japan Post

CargoTel

INFORM

Ekol

Yusen Logistics

MetroGistics



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by transportation mode



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b777mc/global_finished

