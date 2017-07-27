

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) announced a profit for second quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $17.08 million, or $0.18 per share. This was down from $34.03 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $796.5 million. This was up from $769.42 million last year.



Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $17.08 Mln. vs. $34.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -49.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.18 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q2): $796.5 Mln vs. $769.42 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX