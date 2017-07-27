Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2017) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Wellington, New Zealand on Thursday 27 July 2017 (NZT).

A total of 90,249,272 common shares representing approximately 39% of the total issued and outstanding common shares were voted at the meeting.

Each of the current directors, James Willis, Mark Dunphy and Dr David Llewellyn were re-elected as Directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting, or until successors are elected or appointed:

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forward at the meeting, as outlined below:

Motion Percentage of Votes for To fix the number of directors of the Company at three (3) 99.88% To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditors of the Company 99.98% To approve the Company's Amended 2015 Stock Option Plan 99.51%

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Willis"

Chairman

