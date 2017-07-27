

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp.(SBUX) said that it agreed to acquire the remaining 50% share of its East China business from long-term joint venture partners, Uni-President Enterprises Corporation or 'UPEC' and President Chain Store Corporation or 'PCSC' for about $1.3 billion in cash.



'Unifying the Starbucks business under a full company-operated structure in China reinforces our commitment to the market and is a firm demonstration of our confidence in the current local leadership team as we aim to grow from 2,800 to more than 5,000 stores by 2021,' said Kevin Johnson, president and ceo, Starbucks Coffee Company.



Starbucks said it will assume 100% ownership of about 1,300 Starbucks stores in Shanghai and Jiangsu and Zhejiang Provinces, building on the Company's ongoing investments in China.



Concurrently, UPEC and PCSC will acquire Starbucks 50% interest in President Starbucks Coffee Taiwan Limited and assume 100% ownership of Starbucks operations in Taiwan for about $175 million. Founded in 1997, the Taiwan JV currently operates approximately 410 Starbucks stores in Taiwan.



