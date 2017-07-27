Kavalan's Wonder Whisky Wins Three Trophies in Just Two Years

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan, Taiwan's premier whisky, has yet again claimed the most prestigious award in its category, this time at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) announced on July 26.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539735/2017_IWSC_new.jpg

Within two years, this makes it a total of three Trophies for the Kavalan Solist Ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength, which was also awarded a Trophy at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) for the second consecutive year in early July.

The Kavalan CEO Mr YT Lee said the Ex-Bourbon had now been named the best World Wide whisky by two highly respected competitions.

"From the time we were pioneering whisky 10 years ago to now, quality has always been our priority because our mission is to produce a world-class whisky in Taiwan," Mr Lee said.

The Ex-Bourbon also scooped a Gold Outstanding and another four Kavalan whiskies were awarded IWSC Golds:

Solist Moscatel Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Single Malt Whisky (Peaty Cask)

As the pioneer of Taiwanese whisky, Kavalan has successively won the industry's highest awards. Its Solist Amontillado Sherry Single Cask Strength was named the "World's Best Single Cask Single Malt Whisky" in 2016 by the prestigious World Whiskies Awards (WWA) and its Solist Vinho Barrique won the 2015 "World's Best Single Malt Whisky."

About Kavalan Whisky

Taiwan's first whisky distillery has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky since 2006. Kavalan is aged in intense humidity and heat yet benefits from sea and mountain breezes and the spring water from Snow Mountain, which combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. The distillery takes its name from the indigenous name for Yilan County, where it is based, and is backed by 30 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. It has collected more than 230 gold awards and is available in 60 countries. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com/EN/main.aspx

