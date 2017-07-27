BAIE VERTE, NL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (LSE: RMM)

TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting Rambler Metals & Mining PLC rights are attached(ii): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-UK issuer ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify)(iii): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cambridge Global Asset Name Management, a business unit of CI Investments Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) Toronto, Canada ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name RBC Investor Services Trust ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) Toronto, Canada ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi): 24/7/2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 26/7/2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting % of voting rights through Total number rights attached financial Total of both of voting to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights of (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 8.B) issuer(vii) 1 + 8.B 2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on the date on which 5.01% 5.01% 27,500,000 threshold was crossed or reached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous notification 4.18% 4.18% (if applicable) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3110M_1-2017-7-27.pdf

Contact:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



