

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corporation (CELG) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.47 billion, or $1.82 per share. This was up from $1.15 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.9% to $3.27 billion. This was up from $2.75 billion last year.



Celgene Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.47 Bln. vs. $1.15 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.8% -EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $1.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q2): $3.27 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.25 to $7.35



