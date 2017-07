WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) announced the company now expects its 2017 earnings per share to be $0.59 compared to prior guidance of $0.60. Net revenues are now expected to be $3.12 billion compared to to prior guidance of $3.07 billion.



For the third-quarter, the company expects: earnings per common share of $0.20; and net revenues of $790.9 million.



