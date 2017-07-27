

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grande Produce announced the voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Papaya Maradol due to a potential health risk from Salmonella.



Few days back, FDA said it investigates multiple Salmonella outbreak strains linked to papayas. Of the 47 cases reported nationally, five illnesses are currently reported in the State of Maryland where Grande Produce distributed product.



The only papayas subject to the recall carry a 'Caribeña' brand label on cartons and were shipped during the dates of July 10 to July 19. No other papayas or fresh produce distributed by Grande Produce are subject to the recall.



Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.



Grande Produce said it has ceased importation of papayas from the grower and is taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its imported produce.



