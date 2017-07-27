INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - July 27, 2017) - Vision Investments, the exclusive importer of SONAX car care products in the United States (www.sonaxusa.com), experienced triple digit sales growth in the second quarter of 2017 over second quarter 2016, and was a contributor to overall SONAX global sales growth. SONAX, the German market leader in premium car care products, established in 1950, has distribution channels in over 100 countries.

June 2017 was also a record sales month for the SONAX brand in the US with impressive year over year triple digit growth. "We are elated with our continued month-over-month and year-over-year sales records," said Rob McCrary, Managing Director of Vision Investments, the SONAX representative in the United States. "We've experienced a combination of brand awareness, US product line growth and strong product performance to create a unique opportunity for sales growth," he said. CC36, the new coating offered by SONAX was introduced at last year's SEMA show and continues to aid in sales growth. Several new products will be introduced at SEMA this fall.

Q3 will see the reruns of SONAX being featured season two of Velocity Channel's "Competition Ready" (airing June 30, July 28, August 4 & 18). Also on Velocity Channel, "Two Guys Garage" featured SONAX wheel care products. "We're excited to carry our momentum into the SEMA show," said Jason Whiteley, National Sales Manager. "We'll again have a beautiful car provided by John D'Agostino, various guest detailers in our booth as well as a few exciting announcements," he went on to say.

About SONAX

Through intensive research and development, SONAX constantly improves and expands its product portfolio. Since 1950, the brand has been synonymous with the highest standard and constant advancement in the car care sector. SONAX is the #1 brand in Germany and a leading brand in Europe. SONAX is an official sponsor of Hoonigan Racing Division and Ken Block. Innovation, keen feel for market demands and excellent product performance have played a major role in the success of SONAX. All SONAX products are developed and manufactured in Neuburg, Germany. For more information, visit www.sonaxusa.com.

Media Contact:

Lee Ann Davis

317-295-7056

leeann@sonaxusa.com