Global Veterinary Clostridium Vaccine Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2021: Manufacturing & Storage Issues Remain a Challenge

The global veterinary clostridium vaccine market to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Veterinary Clostridium Vaccine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is inorganic growth strategies. The veterinary clostridium vaccine market has been witnessing an increasing trend in strategic alliances and acquisitions among vendors. The vendors are planning for inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships to boost the research and to improve its penetration in emerging markets.



According to the report, one driver in the market is advances in technology. The advances in technology have improved the overall pharmacokinetics and dynamics of vaccines along with cost-effective processes. The use of cell line culture in manufacturing viral vaccinations has been increased, which improved the quality of vaccinations. For instance, Valneva SE developed EB66 cell line, which can be used for high-efficiency vaccine production. This cell line is derived from stem cells of duck embryo. This can be used for large-scale manufacturing of veterinary vaccines.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is manufacturing and storage issues. A vaccine involves a complex network of processes ranging from manufacturing to delivery. The cost-intensive manufacturing issues associated with vaccines get quadrupled with strict regulatory laws. The protocol set by the FAO for manufacturing animal vaccines has rigorous processes like master seed and master stock analysis. These processes are crucial to producing quality vaccines, as they involve analysis of microbes, which are used in vaccine manufacturing followed by sterilization process and storage process.

Key vendors



Elanco

Merck

Merial

Zoetis



Other prominent vendors



Advaxis

AMPLIPHI

Aratana Therapeutics

ARKO Labs

Bayer

CanFel Therapeutics

Ceva

Colorado Serum Company

Epitopix

Genus

Hygieia Biological Laboratories

NEXVET

Nuovo Biologics

Valneva SE

Vetoquinol

Virbac



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: An overview of Clostridial Disease



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by species type



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



