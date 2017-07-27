"Paltel" Upgrades its Fixed Voice Network with GENBAND's Industry-Leading NGN Transformation Solutions

Transforming to an all-IP voice environment enables operational savings, new services and increased QoS for business and residential customers.

MAIDENHEAD, United Kingdom, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GENBAND', a leading provider of real-time communications solutions today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Palestine Telecommunications Company "Paltel" to deploy state of the art next-generation all-IP Fixed Voice network. The solution includes the C20 Call Session Controller, G9 Converged Media Gateway and Q21 Session Border Controller and will allow Paltel to develop new voice and Unified Communications (UC) services for its business and residential customers.

As the leading Telecommunications company in Palestine, Paltel prides itself on having long-term strategic partnerships with leading telecom solutions providers. "Today we mark another great milestone by signing a strategic agreement for the voice network with GENBAND, one of the best providers in the world," said Ammar Aker, PALTEL CEO.

Paltel GM, Maen Melhem added "Paltel has always been seeking to offer state-of-the-art voice and Internet services and deploy the latest technologies which enable us to deliver higher Internet speeds; Today Palestine's average speed is amongst the highest in the Middle East. In addition, Paltel is steadily moving towards IoT and offering smart home and home automation solutions, thus we believe GENBAND's solution fits our needs perfectly, and enables us to fulfil our promise to our subscribers in delivering more advanced services in highest quality."

Moreover, Paltel has been penetrating new markets in the Middle East and offering wholesale services through a unique cable path connecting Europe and the Far East known as AMEERS (Alternative Middle East European Route-Singapore).

Communications Service Providers (CSPs) around the world must come up with innovative new services to grow revenues in today's competitive environment. Transforming legacy networks to IP allows them to maximize their opportunities in areas as diverse as analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Over-the-Top (OTT), Internet of Things (IoT) and more.

"We've had a long and successful history of working with Paltel, and are pleased to be able to support them in the evolution of their network," said David Hiscock, GENBAND's SVP of EMEA Sales. "Our Network Transformation solution is geared to helping our customers accelerate their time to market, improve their service offering, and leverage their infrastructure for increased growth and capabilities."

GENBAND's Voice Network Transformation solution significantly consolidates and modernizes voice services infrastructure and eliminates inefficiencies, enhancing CSPs' service agility and operational effectiveness and improving the environment for introducing new services and enhancing competitiveness. This transformative solution also dramatically reduces power, HVAC, space and staffing costs, lowering overall OPEX for improved financials.

About GENBAND

GENBAND empowers its global base of more than 700 customers in more than 80 countries to succeed via its technology leadership and intellectual property innetwork evolution and cloud based real-time communications software solutions and services.With networks increasingly moving tovirtualized environments, service providers, enterprises, independent software vendors, systems integrators and developers globally are leveragingour innovative solutionsfor rapid communications service and application creation. GENBAND'smarket-leading portfolio, including its award-winningKandy communications Platform as a Service, enables thistransformation and delivers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications capabilities including voice, video, messaging, chat, presence and more, facilitating business, consumer and IoT solutions deployments with enhanced end-user collaboration experiences. GENBAND'sMarketing Advantage Programprovides comprehensive support to fuel our partners' success with our solutions. To learn more visitgenband.com.

GENBAND, the GENBAND logo and icon are trademarks of GENBAND.

About Paltel

Paltel is the leading telecommunications company in Palestine, providing the latest technology and solutions for both residential and business segments. Paltel's mission is to serve the needs of its subscribers locally and internationally by delivering state-of-the-art services and keeping up with the rapidly changing technology in the field of telecommunications industry. As Paltel continues to break new grounds and offer new services, Paltel focuses on delivering those services with high integrity and best customer support; emphasizing the value and mission it promises its subscribers. Paltel offers a range of services such as: Internet and Fixed Line services, Business Internet services,Data communications, and Value-added services.

Paltel's commitment to the community extends beyond the products and services it offers, as it constantly looks for new, innovative ways to help its subscribers create the change they wish to see in the future and find new solutions that help people 'change tomorrow".

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324822/genband_Logo.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539583/Paltel_Logo.jpg