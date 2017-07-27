Hive-IO Acquires Technology of Atlantis Computing Inc.

Hive-IO Hyperconverged Solution For VDI, Virtualized Servers and Infrastructure Adds Atlantis Computing Software-Defined Storage and VDI

NEW YORK and SAN JOSE, California, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hive-IO, a fast-emerging leader in software-defined infrastructure, today announced it has acquired certain assets of Atlantis Computing, a leading provider of Software-Defined Storage. The acquired Atlantis Computing technology will expand Hive-IO's storage offering to include an intelligent software-defined solution that increases performance and capacity to help lower the cost of VDI deployments. The acquisition is backed by significant investments from leading technology funds. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"The move to acquire Atlantis Computing assets is crucial to Hive-IO for a number of reasons," explained Joe Makoid, CEO, Hive-IO. "Atlantis - a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure and VDI - brings Hive-IO cutting-edge technology, experienced people, many of the world's largest enterprise customers, a tremendous market channel, and strong strategic alliances. This will be a powerful solution right out of the gate and will be enhanced as we combine the technologies into a cohesive platform."

By combining the power of faster and cheaper processing in the software layer with software-defined storage from Atlantis, Hive-IO eliminates the inefficiencies of SAN and NAS hardware, while providing superior storage performance at a fraction of the cost of current solutions. The addition of Atlantis Computing's technology enhances Hive-IO's solution, and will give IT organizations optimal agility in maximizing the application of IT resources.

"With Atlantis products in our portfolio customers will have the tools necessary to create a true software defined data center," said Kevin McNamara, CTO, Hive-IO. "Managing a storage environment in a VDI environment can be expensive and complex. By integrating the Hive-IO Utility Fabric with Atlantis products, we can offer our customers a software solution that has always been addressed by adding more hardware. Hyperconvergence and VDI create the ideal combination for our customers."

Following the addition of the Atlantis assets, Hive-IO will continue to be led by CEO Joe Makoid and CTO Kevin McNamara, both founders of Hive-IO. For more information on Atlantis products and the combination with Hive-IO, please email info@hive-io.com.

Hive-IO is an infrastructure innovation company that delivers the power, value and agility of the public cloud with all the security, control and governance of the private cloud. Our secure cloud software infrastructure platform and all-inclusive ground up solution delivers full cloud service out of the box. The Hive-IO solution is in use in some of the largest virtual infrastructure implementations across the world. For more information, visit www.hive-io.com and follow @Hive-IO1 on Twitter.

