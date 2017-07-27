Cindat Capital Management Hires John Stasinos as Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cindat Capital Management announced today thatJohn Stasinoshas joined thecompany as Managing Director and will focus on the firm's Healthcare Real Estate Practice Area. Mr. Stasinos will be based in Los Angeles.

Mr. Stasinos' most recent post was as Executive Vice President-International at HCP, Inc. As the head of HCP's international portfolio, he led a team that sourced and asset managed HCP's approximately $1 billion portfolio in the UK. During Mr. Stasinos' thirteen-and-a-half-year tenure at HCP, he played a key role in all the major transactions that HCP completed both in the US and internationally.

"We are thrilled that John has joined our organization. With his deep knowledge and relationships within the US and international market for healthcare real estate, John will help us tremendously to realize our vision of assembling a high-quality portfolio on a global basis," saidGreg Peng, Cindat's Chief Executive Officer.

"I couldn't be any happier to join Cindat," said Mr. Stasinos. "I look forward to helping grow the healthcare franchise and, more importantly, working alongside the extremely talented and experienced management team that is in place today."

Mr. Stasinos graduated in 2002 with an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business; was a Fulbright Scholar; and earned his undergraduate degree in 1996 in Economics and History with High Honors and Distinction from Stanford University.

About Cindat

Cindat Capital Management Ltd. ("Cindat") is a private equity firm established to guide and safeguard Chinese capital in their overseas investments, as well as to advise and help manage overseas capital in their investments in China. Cindat has in-depth knowledge of different asset classes and specializes in identifying opportunities at various parts of the real estate cycle. Its investments overseas cover a wide range of asset types, including residential developments, office properties, hotels and seniors housing, providing its investors a full range of investment alternatives and return profiles. With offices in Beijing, Shanghai, New York and Los Angeles, Cindat is committed to becoming the world's leading private equity platform for Chinese capital in its overseas real estate investment, as well as for international capital's inbound investment in China.



