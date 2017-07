MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) said that it reached an agreement with the other shareholders of ProfitBricks GmbH, a technologically leading cloud hosting specialist, regarding the complete acquisition of the company.



United Internet has held a stake in ProfitBricks since 2010 (current shareholding 44.42%) and is now acquiring the remaining 55.58% of shares from the other shareholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX