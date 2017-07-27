

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ) Thursday said its earnings for the second quarter grew to $150.91 million from $142.78 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were up 6.5 percent to $0.49 from $0.47 a year ago.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased 6.7 percent to $2.458 billion from $2.304 billion in the previous year. Wall Street expected revenue of $2.4 billion.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company updated its earnings per share from continuing operations to a range of $1.66 to $1.74 from prior range of $1.65 to $1.74. Adjusted earnings is now expected to be in a range of $1.84 to $1.92 per share, from its earlier view of $1.82 to $1.92 per share.



