RAUTE REVISES ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2017 NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT: NET SALES WILL GROW CLEARLY AND OPERATING PROFIT WILL IMPROVE CLEARLY



Raute revises its guidance for the year 2017. According to the previous statement, net sales will grow and operating profit will improve from 2016. Based on a strong order book, order intake and a continued active demand, net sales are now expected to grow clearly and operating profit is also forecast to improve clearly.



Raute will publish its half-year report on Tuesday, 1 August 2017 at about 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.



RAUTE IN BRIEF: Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute's customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute's full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute's head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company's other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute's net sales in 2016 were EUR 113.1 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2016 was 643. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.