

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) announced the company now expects its 2017 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.25 to $7.35, up from prior guidance range of $7.15 to $7.30.



Second-quarter adjusted EPS increased 26 percent to $1.82 from $1.44, last year. The company reported net product sales of $3.26 billion for the second quarter of 2017, a 19 percent increase from the same period in 2016. Celgene reported second quarter of 2017 total revenue of $3.27 billion, a 19 percent increase from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX